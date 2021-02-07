New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday urged all party workers and volunteers to help the people hit by a massive glacier break-off in Uttarakhand's Joshimath in the relief and rescue efforts.

In a statement, the Congress chief expressed concern over the news of glacier breaking off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.

"I pray for the safety of all and request Congress workers and volunteers to help people and authorities in their relief and rescue efforts. The Indian National Congress stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis," she said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also said the flood disaster in Chamoli district due to the glacier bursting is very tragic and offered his condolences to the people of Uttarakhand.

"The state government should provide immediate assistance to all the victims. Congress colleagues should also join hands in the relief work," he tweeted.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she prays for all those who are stuck in the disaster.

"I urge all Congress workers to help and provide all out support to the relief and rescue operations," she tweeted.

A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas. Two power projects - NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project - were extensively damaged with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in.

Sixteen men were rescued safely from a tunnel in the Tapovan project. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said seven bodies were recovered and at least 125 were missing.

