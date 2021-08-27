New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of the AAP government's 'Desh ka mentors' programme under which students will be guided in making their career choices, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

"Some of the students in government schools come from very poor backgrounds and there are very few people to guide them. We are appealing to educated people to become mentors for these children. Sonu Sood will be our brand ambassador for the programme," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal and Sood both said that no discussions around politics were held. "We just discussed this programme and no political discussions were held," Kejriwal told reporters at a joint press conference with Sood.

