Jamshedpur, Apr 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday performed the groundbreaking rituals for Tata Group firm Tinplate Company of India Ltd's (TCIL) Rs 2,000-crore expansion project in Jamshedpur.

Addressing the programme, Soren said that after the state industrial policy was unveiled two years ago, several investors have shown keen interest to invest in the state, and the TCIL project is one such.

The expansion project will create about 1,000 new jobs directly, and over 5,000 indirectly, he said.

Lauding the Tata Group's contribution to the development of Jharkhand, Soren said a cancer hospital of the conglomerate in Ranchi was ready for inauguration.

The Tata Group has also proposed to set up a hotel in Jamshedpur, he said.

Soren said Jharkhand has an abundance of mineral resources, and it also has enough potential for tourism.

"We want more industries in the state as it would improve the standard of living of the people," he said.

Tata Steel CEO and MD TV Narendran said the expansion project was planned for a long, and Rs 2,000 crore would be invested to complete the first phase by 2026.

TCIL's present capacity is 0.415 mtpa, and after the first phase of expansion, it would increase to 0.715 mtpa, the company said.

Transport Minister Champai Soren, Health Minister Banna Gupta, MLAs and senior government officials were present at the programme.

