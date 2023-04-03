Mumbai, April 3: In a shocking incident that took place in Haryana, a pet dog allegedly bit a seven-year-old boy in Gurugram. Police officials said that the incident took place when the canine bit the minor boy in Gurgaon's Gandhi Nagar area. After the incident came to light the police registered a case against the dog's owner after the victim's grandfather complained about the incident.

The dog attack incident took place on Saturday when the minor boy was reportedly attacked and bitten by the dog. After the incident, the victim was rushed to a hospital and was discharged after being administered first aid. In a separate incident that took place in Karnataka, a stray dog was seen carrying an infant in its mouth on the premises of the McGann hospital in Shivamogga district. Dog Menace in Karnataka: Canine Drags Body of Newborn Girl Around Hospital’s Maternity Ward in Shivamogga.

After the incident came to light, the police registered a case and began investigating the matter. According to a report in IANS, the incident which took place last month came to light on Sunday. Police officials said that the stray dog was spotted carrying the baby in its mouth on March 31.

A woman security guard had filed a police complaint in the matter. In her complaint, the woman security guard said that she spotted the dog holding the baby in its mouth on the premises of the hospital. Although the baby was recovered, it was dead. However, police officials are unsure if the infant was killed by the stray dog. The post-mortem report showed that the baby was a premature delivery. Dog Attack in Ghaziabad: Pet Pitbull Attacks Child in DLF Colony, Victim Severely Injured.

Meanwhile, a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district revoked its order against feeding stay dogs after the matter was highlighted by animal rights activists. "No service will be provided nor offerings will be accepted from people feeding stray dogs," read a line on the banner. The banner asked devotees visiting the temple to not feed stray dogs. However, it was removed on Sunday after animal activists raised the issue. In its defence, the temple said that they put the banner to keep a check on the stray dog menace.

