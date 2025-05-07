New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) India on Wednesday said it has "secured the postponement" of an auction by Sotheby's Hong Kong of a portion of the sacred Buddhist relics that were excavated in the northern parts of the country in 1898.

The Ministry of Culture said this in a statement. The auction was scheduled for May 7.

On May 5, the ministry had said it had issued a "legal notice to Sotheby's Hong Kong", seeking "immediate cessation of the auction" of a portion of the sacred Piprahwa Buddhist relics and demanded their repatriation.

On Wednesday, in a fresh statement, it said, "The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has successfully secured the postponement of the auction of the sacred Piprahwa Buddhist relics by Sotheby's Hong Kong, which was scheduled for May 7, 2025."

There was no immediate reaction from the auction house.

"On May 2, 2025, the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) wrote to the Consulate General of Hong Kong, requesting the immediate cessation of the auction," the ministry said on Wednesday.

In its May 5 statement, the Ministry of Culture had said that Sotheby's had "responded" to the legal notice with the "assurance" that "full attention" was being given to the matter.

"These relics, excavated from the Piprahwa Stupa -- widely recognised as the ancient city of Kapilavastu, the birthplace of Lord Buddha -- hold immense historical and spiritual significance," the government earlier said.

The Piprahwa Relics, which include bone fragments, soapstone and crystal caskets, a sandstone coffer and offerings, such as gold ornaments and gemstones, were excavated by William Claxton Peppe in 1898, it said.

An inscription in the Brahmi script on one of the caskets confirms these as relics of the Buddha deposited by the Sakya clan, the ministry said.

The majority of these relics were transferred to the Indian Museum in Kolkata in 1899 and classified as "AA" antiquities under the Indian law, prohibiting their removal or sale, the statement said.

"While a portion of the bone relics was gifted to the King of Siam, a selection retained by Peppe's descendants has now been listed for auction," it said.

In a post on X, the culture ministry shared a copy of the legal notice, according to which another copy of it has been sent to a descendant of Peppe.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, this legal notice is hereby issued to Sotheby's Hong Kong and Chris Peppe, descendant of William Claxton Peppe, demanding the immediate cessation of the auction titled 'The Piprahwa Gems of the Historical Buddha, Mauryan Empire, Ashokan Era, circa 240-200 BCE', scheduled for May 7, 2025," the notice read.

The ministry said a high-level delegation led by the Secretary, Ministry of Culture, including the Joint Secretary (East Asia Division, Ministry of External Affairs) and the Consul General of India to Hong Kong, held discussions with Sotheby's representatives on Tuesday.

"The delegation highlighted that the relics were not ordinary artifacts but held sacred significance for millions of Buddhists worldwide. It was further emphasised that the relics rightfully belong to India, from where they were taken during the colonial era," it said.

"Late on May 6, Sotheby's Hong Kong informed via email that the auction of the Piprahwa relics was being postponed and proposed further discussions. The auction page was subsequently removed from Sotheby's website," it added.

The ministry's efforts were supported by the Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO, Krista Pikkat, Director, UNESCO, Buddhist organisations from India, Sri Lanka, and other countries, Naman Ahuja, who filed a representation with the Prime Minister's portal and national and international media, it said.

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the ASI and the MEA, will now "engage all stakeholders to advance discussions on the repatriation of the relics to India", the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)