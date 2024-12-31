New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday complimented the two women officers onboard the Indian Naval Sailing vessel 'Tarini' for exhibiting courage, grit and dedication in their ongoing expedition, saying it "exemplifies the indomitable spirit of adventure and resilience that defines the naval force".

The Chief of the Navy Staff along with his wife Shashi Tripathi, president of the Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), interacted via a video link with "the courageous crew" of Navika Sagar Parikrama II -- Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa -- on their inspiring circumnavigation journey onboard INSV Tarini, Navy officials said.

The online interaction took place on New Year's Eve.

During the discussion on their journey so far and the challenges overcome in the second leg from Freemantle to Lyttleton, the CNS complimented the two officers for "their courage, grit, and dedication, which exemplifies the indomitable spirit of adventure and resilience that defines the Indian Navy".

He emphasised that their endeavours not only highlight the Navy's commitment to excellence but also serve as a "source of immense inspiration for the youth of the nation and around the globe at large".

On behalf of all the personnel of the Indian Navy, the CNS and NWWA president extended new year's greetings and best wishes to team 'Tarini' as they continue their expedition.

The Navy hopes the crew's determination and perseverance would inspire a remarkable chapter in India's maritime heritage, they said.

INSV Tarini had sailed out from Fremantle, Australia, on November 24 for the second leg of the NSP-II's expedition to Lyttelton, New Zealand. 'Tarini' and her intrepid crew were seen off by an enthusiastic crowd cheering for their safe passage to Lyttelton.

