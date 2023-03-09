Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): The South Bengal Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated the festival of Holi by exchanging sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at various Border posts including ICP Petrapole and Mahadipur.

This event reflects the cordial relationship and harmony between the Border guarding forces of both countries.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Screening Panel Discussed Ticket Distribution to 170 Seats So Far with Unanimity, Says DK Shivakumar.

The tradition of exchanging sweets and greetings on festivals and special occasions of national importance has been a gesture of goodwill between the two countries for many years, officials said.

Both countries take pride in fulfilling this tradition to maintain the relationship of cordiality.

Also Read | Telangana: Tribal Man Marries Two Live-In Partners in One Ceremony in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Video of Wedding Goes Viral.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, the Border Security Force maintained a strict vigil in the Border areas to ensure the safety and security of the nation.

The South Bengal Frontier of BSF is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the nation and will continue to participate in such initiatives to promote harmony and goodwill between India and Bangladesh, officials said.

Earlier on March 8, in several events across the country, people celebrated the festival of Holi by singing, dancing and applying Gulal on each other.

The festival is celebrated all over the country with zeal. On this day, people celebrate the victory of good over evil and officially welcome the spring season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)