New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MP from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, has welcomed the Delhi government's plan to eliminate Okhla landfill by 2026. He said that the landfill was the "biggest problem" in his constituency.

"This was the biggest problem in my Lok Sabha constituency (South Delhi). I am happy to know that the Municipal Corporation officials told Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and the Delhi Mayor that before 2026, this landfill will be eliminated and this area will be developed as a green area," Bidhuri told reporters.

"This is the dream of PM Modi and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta," he added.

Earlier in the day, after visiting the landfill site, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that by October 2025, the government will remove 20 lakh metric tonnes of legacy garbage from the site.

"Just as dinosaurs became extinct, these landfills are also disappearing from the country. This is PM Modi's vision, which CM Rekha Gupta is working on. By October 2025, we will remove 20 lakh metric tonnes of legacy garbage from here. After that, this mountain will almost disappear. Our target is to eliminate all the mountains of garbage from Delhi by 2028. After that, these landfills will only remain in photos," Sirsa told ANI.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh mocking Pakistan stated that the landfills were similar to them and spread filth everywhere and had made the lif in adjacent residentials area a pain.

"We conducted a joint inspection today... We had promised cleanliness to the people of Delhi... Soon this landfill will be removed... These landfill sites are like Pakistan. They spread terrorism, and it spreads filth. These landfills and their pungent smells have made life in adjacent residential areas a pain. Soon, this area will be beautified, and a park will be built once the landfill is removed," Singh told ANI.

The area of the Sanitary Landfill (SLF) is about 63 acres. Garbage has been coming here since 1996. Following the instructions of NGT, in 2019, the initiative to remove the garbage by biomining was started here.

In 2023, then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government would make the national capital free from all three "mountains of garbage" by December 2024. He was referring to the Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa landfill sites. But his government failed to fulfil this promise. (ANI)

