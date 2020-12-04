Kochi, Dec 4 (PTI) Daredevil skills and daring armed operations were on display here on Friday at the Southern Naval Command's Operations Demonstration (Op Demo), organised as part of Navy Week -2020 celebrations.

The event showcased the potent capability of Indian Navy and provided an insight into operations at sea.

Also Read | ‘Marigold – The Ring of Prosperity’: For Designing Ring With 12,638 Diamonds, UP Jeweller Enters Guinness Book of World Records (See Pic).

In view of prevailing COVID-19 restrictions, the event was conducted inside Ernakulam Channel, Kochi instead of the usual Rajendra Maidan frontage.

The event was witnessed by Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, along with other invited dignitaries and some select personnel of SNC from the naval jetty of INS Venduruthy.

Also Read | GHMC Elections Results 2020: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Thanks People of ‘Bhagyanagar’ After BJP Wins 48 Seats in Hyderabad Municipal Polls.

The demonstration commenced with MARCOS (Marine Commandos) carrying out simulated combat beach reconnaissance and assault, using inflatable watercraft, Gemini, followed by the programme brochure being delivered to the Chief Guest, a Defence release said here.

The two-hour-long demonstration included special operations by MARCOS from air and water, simulation of VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure) operations and helobatics by ALH and Chetak helicopters, including SAR (Search and Rescue) and 'Slithering Ops' demo .

Eight ships of the SNC undertook various demonstrations, including simulated firing of guns and helicopter landing demos on the deck of the ship.

The highlight of the day was the fast-paced Special Forces operations undertaken by the MARCOS, who displayed stealthy insertion into the enemy area and undertook demolition of an offshore enemy installation, it said.

In addition, specially trained sniffer dogs of the Navys Explosive Ordnance Disposal team demonstrated its special capability of detecting an explosive device for the team to later dispose off safely, the release said.

A contingent of 30 men from INS Dronacharya performed a 'continuity drill', showing skills in weapon handling.

The display concluded with a Beating Retreat by the naval band and the ceremonial sunset ceremony, after which all naval ships in the harbour were simultaneously illuminated

These events mark the beginning of activities leading to yearlong celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh being celebrated till December 16, 2021, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)