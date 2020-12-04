Lucknow, December 4: A jeweller in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for designing a ring comprising of "12,638 diamonds". Named as 'Marigold - The Ring of Prosperity', the floral-shaped luxury item is the first in the world to entail such high number of diamonds. Nagaland Govt Orders Geologists to Investigate Social Media Reports of Diamond Discovery in Mon District.

25-year-old Harish Bansal, who designed the ring over a period that stretched for several months, was overwhelmed on his work being recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records. While speaking to reporters, the UP-based jeweller said he has no intention of selling the ring.

See Pic of 'Marigold - The Ring of Prosperity'

An elaborate floral-shaped ring sporting 12,638 tiny diamonds has earned a place in the Guinness World Records -- but its Indian creator has no plans to sell his priceless design just yethttps://t.co/rVFrigxz5a — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 4, 2020

The ring is "priceless", he said. "It is a matter of pride," added Bansal, who began contemplating over its design since two years ago when he was learning the art of ring-making in Surat -- the diamond city of India.

The ring weighs over 165 grams, and is comfortable to wear, the jeweller pointed out. He initially tried to make a ring with 10,000 diamonds, but after re-working the design a several times he had to finally make a ring comprising of 12,638 diamonds.

The previous record of ring with the most number of diamonds is also held by an Indian jeweller. The record maintained by Guinness Book shows a ringmaker in the country had earlier used 7,801 diamonds to make a ring.

