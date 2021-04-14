Lucknow, Apr 14 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said it celebrated the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar as Diwali by lighting candles and earthen lamps at the party headquarters and the statues of the architect of the Indian of the Constitution.

The party celebrated the day, April 14, naming it "Samvidhan Raksha Diwas".

"Candles and diyas were lit by workers at party officers and statues of Dr Ambedkar across the country and the state,” SP chief spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said.

On the occasion, senior party leaders garlanded Dr Ambedkar's statue at the party headquarter here and pledged to save the Constitution, he said.

Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the day, in his message said the BJP government was playing the politics of vendetta and dividing the society.

With its politics of hatred, the BJP has created differences in society, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)