Lucknow, Jun 6 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, claiming he built the Maratha Empire with discrimination, adopted secularism, and took everyone along.

Yadav garlanded a portrait of Shivaji Maharaj on his coronation day celebration held at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Auditorium at the party's headquarters here.

Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire, was crowned as King at the Raigad Fort on June 6, 1674.

According to a party statement, Yadav said a grand museum will be built in Agra in Shivaji Maharaj's honour, and a statue of him sitting on a throne will be installed at the riverfront in Lucknow.

The throne will be made of gold, he said.

"For us, all great men are respectable and honourable. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was secular. His commander was Noor Khan Beg, and Ibrahim Khan and Daulat Khan operated the artillery. He fought the battle of Swaraj by taking everyone along," he said.

