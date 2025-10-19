Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Uttar Pradesh government, questioning the "significance" of the two Deputy Chief Ministers after their names were allegedly omitted from an official government advertisement.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also accused the BJP of "arrogance" and of "insulting" the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) community MP from Ayodhya by excluding him from the Deepotsav celebrations.

https://x.com/yadavakhilesh/status/1979863424067854422

Sharing his views on the social media platform X, the SP chief wrote, "Those who didn't even find a place in the advertisement, what significance do they hold in the government?"

He further questioned whether the posts of Deputy Chief Ministers had effectively been dissolved in the state's administration.

"The public is asking whether both the posts of 'Deputy Chief Minister' in the UP BJP government have been abolished? The surprising thing is that the names of junior ministers are visible in the advertisement, but not those of the Deputy CMs! Is this another case of 'not liking what's in hand' or has 'domineering thinking' taken over here, too?" he wrote in his post.

Yadav alleged that the BJP leadership had previously sidelined a leader during a significant event, calling it a "historic insult", and alleged that this vindictive attitude is continuing with their exclusion from official government advertisements.

"On one hand, in the battle of the double engine, someone sidelines another in a historic event, causing a historic insult, and now that great person seems to be settling scores by showing them sidelined in their advertisement. On the other hand, the 'Chief' doesn't even mention their 'Deputy' people in the same advertisement. In the BJP, not only is the double engine clashing, but the double compartments are also colliding with the engine," he further added in X post.

The SP leader also criticised the government's decision to exclude the PDA MP from Ayodhya, Awadhesh Prasad, from participating in the Deepotsav celebrations, claiming it has hurt the sentiments of the community.

"The act of the BJP government in not inviting the PDA MP from Ayodhya to Deepotsav has deeply hurt the entire PDA community. What can be expected from a BJP that is steeped in the arrogance of domineering thinking and isn't even loyal to its own? This time, the Deputy CM is out!" he added in the post.

Meanwhile, SP MP Awadhesh Prasad also expressed his disappointment over the exclusion. Speaking to ANI, he said that although the Deepotsav was being organised with government funds, he had not been extended an invitation.

"BJP organised the Deepotsav in Ayodhya... This also happened last year. Many people asked if I was going there or not. I told them I haven't received an invitation, despite it being organised with government money. Due to their mindset and ideology, they didn't invite me," Prasad said.

He further stated, "Half of the oil will be used in lamps, and the other half will be sold. We do not oppose the Deepotsav; in fact, we welcome it. However, today there is a need for a system that brings awareness and light into people's homes, dispelling darkness."(ANI)

