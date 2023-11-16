Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday flagged off here the 'Samajik Nyay Yatra' to strengthen his party's base among the PDA -- Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities).

The yatra is being led by Ramavtar Singh Saini, SP MLA from Noorpur in Bijnor district. It will cover Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Budaun, Bareilly, Sambhal, and Ghaziabad districts and will end in Bijnor, a party statement issued here said.

Yadav, in his address on this occasion, said that the poor, farmers, labourers, backward classes, Dalits, tribals and minorities of Uttar Pradesh have not yet got their due rights and respect.

"Inflation, corruption and injustice are at their peak under the BJP government. BJP's policies are anti-PDA. This yatra will work to make the public aware of these issues," he said.

The SP chief said the unemployed youth in the state are not getting jobs and demanded that the old pension scheme should be restored.

"The way the education sector is being handed over to private hands, it is not possible for the poor to study... The kind of business going on in the education industry should be stopped. This yatra is being undertaken with all these questions in mind," he added.

Yadav said some capitalists have captured most of the country's property.

"Five per cent of the country's industrial houses have captured 60 per cent of the country's wealth. Everyone has to be made aware of the current economic and social inequality so that it could be reduced," he added.

Yadav also participated in a programme organised by Mahendra Rajbhar's Suheldev Swabhiman Party, which supported SP candidate Sudhakar Singh in Ghosi by-elections.

Rajbhar said that the Rajbhar community stood with Yadav and his party in the fight for social justice.

