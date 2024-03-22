Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Former Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and seven others were acquitted by an MP-MLA court here on Thursday in one of the cases related to the Dungarpur incident.

Azam Khan's side advocate, Nasir Sultan, said that Additional Session Judge Vivek Kumar of the MP-MLA court acquitted Azam and seven others for lack of evidence.

"Nearly one dozen FIRs were lodged against Azam and others in the year 2016 Dungarpur incident, in which houses were demolished for the implementation of the Asara scheme during the SP government. One of the cases was lodged by Shafeeq Bano in 2019 in which she claimed that she constructed a house on the land purchased in 2012," he said while speaking to the reporters.

Shafeeq Bano had alleged that the then Chairman of the Nagar Palika Parishad Azhar Khan, Circle Officer (CO) Aale Hasan Khan, Ranu Khan, Omendra Singh Chauhan, Firoz Khan, Jibran Khan, contractor Barkat Ali entered her residence, forcibly evacuated it, and demolished it using bulldozers.

"She also alleged that Rs 9,000 kept in the house were also looted. The police had also included Azam Khan's name during the investigation," he added.

Khan was earlier sentenced to seven years in prison in one of the Dungarpur cases. Along with Khan, three others--Aale Hasan, Azhar Ahmad Khan, and Barkat Ali--were also convicted and received five-year prison terms. The judgment was delivered by the Rampur MP/MLA court, and the convicted individuals were sentenced under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Azam Khan and his family have faced multiple convictions in recent years.

Last year, Khan, his son Abdullah Azam, and his wife Tanzeen Fatima were convicted in a fake birth certificate case. Additionally, Khan has been convicted in cases related to hate speech and blocking traffic. (ANI)

