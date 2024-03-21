New Delhi, March 21: The BJP remained a major beneficiary of electoral bonds purchased by big corporate groups like Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Muthoot, Baja Auto, Jindal group and TVS Motor, according to an analysis of data released by the Election Commission on Thursday.

The Election Commission made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds. Vedanta group gave donations to BJP, Congress, BJD and TMC while Bharti Airtel donated to BJP, RJD, SAD, Congress, and Janata Dal (United). Electoral Bonds Case: ECI Releases Electoral Bond Data Provided by State Bank of India

Muthoot donated to BJP, NCP Maharahstra Pradesh, Bajaj group to BJP and AAP, Apollo Tyres to Congress, Keventers to BJP and Congress. Industrialist Lakshmi Niwas Mittal donated to the BJP, while Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw donated to BJP, TMC and Congress.Rungta Sons Private Limited donated to Congress, BJP, TMC and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha. Electoral Bonds Data: SBI Files Affidavit in Supreme Court, Says Provided All Details Including Unique Number of Bond Encashed

Pharmaceutical companies Piramal Capital and Sun Pharma donated to the BJP while Torrent Pharmaceutical Limited donated to BJP, AAP and Congress, Natco Pharma gave donations to BJP, TDP, TMC and BRS.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)