Sambhal (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Police lodged an FIR against a Samajwadi Party MLA along with a candidate for the local body elections for allegedly taking out a rally here in violation of prohibitory orders.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sheesh Chandra said, "Sajwadi Party MLA Zia ur Rahman Barq along with independent candidate in local body elections Farhana Yasin, her husband Yasin Sambhali along with over 100 of their supporters staged a protest without permission on Wednesday."

Barq is an MLA from Kundarki assembly seat in Moradabad district.

Prohibitory orders are in place across the state in view of civic elections.

"They also took out a rally. An FIR for violation of prohibitory orders has been lodged against them ," said the officer.

