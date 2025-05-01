Agra (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman on Wedneday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging a conspiracy by the government to get him killed. He also sought directions to ensure his safety.

In a letter emailed to the president, Suman claimed that despite multiple attacks and threats to his life, no action had been taken against the culprits, who he alleged were being protected by the state administration.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: India Shuts Airspace for All Pakistan-Operated Flights Till May 23, Days After Islamabad Closed Its Airspace.

Suman said the threats began after a statement he made in Parliament regarding Rajput king Maharana Sanga, which was later expunged from the Rajya Sabha proceedings by the chairman.

"Even though the statement holds no official relevance anymore, it was circulated widely in national and social media allegedly at the behest of the BJP, leading to threats of murder, beheading and shooting from criminal elements," he wrote.

Also Read | Nellore Road Accident: Car Flips Multiple Times Before Crashing Into House in Andhra Pradesh; 5 Medical College Students Among 6 Killed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)