Banda (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) Samajwadi Party workers on Tuesday took part in a tractor parade to protest against the Centre's three farm laws in different districts of Bundelkhand.

A police officer posted in Banda said the tractor rally held by SP workers was stopped near Mandi Samiti.

In Turra village, some farmers tried to take out the rally on the highway, but they were not allowed, police said.

In Mahoba district, SP workers and women belonging to 'Gulabi Gang' took out a tractor rally. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station said there was no confrontation of the police with protesters.

SP workers took out a tractor parade in Chitrakoot district and tried to enter the city, but were stopped by the police, following there was a heated exchange of words between the protestors and police.

An argument between police and protesters broke out in Rath area of Hamirpur as well.

Farmers and SP workers took out a tractor protest rally in Lalitpur district.

