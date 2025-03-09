Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI): Space has emerged as a major domain in warfare, and India, having taken a step forward in this direction, has mastered the most advanced technologies like Anti-Satellite, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Singh, who visited the Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Bengaluru, highlighted the growing need for expertise in aerospace medicine.

"Many private space agencies around the world are also exploring space now. It is a big opportunity and they will also face many new challenges. In such a situation, we need to pay adequate attention to providing Aerospace medicine facilities to those astronauts and also to tackle the new challenges that they face," he said in his address.

Similarly, another example of Space traffic is Space tourism; a field in which many big companies of the world have entered. In future, Aerospace medicine is going to play a big role in this field as well, he said.

"India's aviation sector has been growing steadily since independence. Over the past decade, soaring demand and the government's unwavering commitment have led to further progress in the aviation sector. India is one of the top players in the global civil aviation ecosystem," the Defence minister said.

Singh said that India is the fastest-growing aviation market. In the domestic segment, India is now the third-largest market in the world. In the past decade, the number of aircraft in India has increased from 400 to over 800 and the number of airports has increased from 74 to 159.

The minster said that he is confident that the aviation sector will soar even higher in the times to come and apart from this, air traffic in India and the world is constantly increasing in the field of air ambulances, cargo, etc.

"We are touching new heights in space, and the need for speciality in Aerospace medicine is increasing. Aerospace medicine is not only limited to treating diseases in space, but it also addresses the basic physical and mental changes that any human being faces in space.

"Therefore, I feel that Aerospace medicine is no less than a boon for those who live outside the earth's boundary for a long time, far away from their home, family and comforts," he said.

The institute has contributed significantly to the design and development of Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Light Combat Helicopter and even Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

The Defence Minister said he feels proud of the fact that the IAM is also providing advice in the design and development of the country's most modern Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The contribution is very important in the journey of self-reliance that the country is moving forward on today, Singh said. (ANI)

