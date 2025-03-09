Ballia, March 9: A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging here on Sunday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Aditi Gupta, a Class 11 student and resident of Bara Pokhara locality under the Maniar police station limits, they said. According Maniar station house officer Ratnesh Dubey, Aditi's father Manoj Gupta, a grocery shop owner, found her room locked from inside when he returned home at around 10.30 am. Upon forcing the door open, he found her hanging by a saree and immediately informed the police. Wedding Turns Tragic in Ballia: Boy Killed, Another Seriously Injured After Dispute Over Dance During ‘Jaimala’ Ceremony in UP (Watch Video).

Dubey said the body has been sent for post-mortem. "Preliminary findings suggest that Aditi took the extreme step after being scolded by her father," he said. Sources said her father was upset with Aditi for speaking to a boy on phone. The deceased was the second among four sisters. Her mother was in Ballia at the time, accompanying another daughter for an exam, police added.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.