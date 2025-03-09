Mumbai, March 9: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window for NEET MDS 2025 examination on Monday, March 10. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-MDS 2025 exam can submit their applications by visiting the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

To apply for the MDS 2025 exam, candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories have to pay an examination fee of INR 3500. On the other hand, the exam fee for candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PWD categories is INR 2500. The application fee can be paid using a Credit Card or debit Card issued by banks in India. Candidates can also use UPI or other modes available on the web page. NEET UG 2025: NTA To Open Window To Make Changes in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate Application Form at neet.nta.nic.in on March 9.

Steps To Apply for NEET MDS 2025 Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET MDS Exam at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link to register for NEET MDS 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter using your log in credentials after registering

Step 4: Now login to your account

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit and proceed to download the confirmation page

Step 8: Take a printout for future reference

The NBEMS said that it would activate the edit window for all successful payment applications from March 14 to March 17. Notably, the final edit window to rectify deficient or incorrect photos will be available from March 27 to March 31. According to the NEET MDS 2025 schedule, admit card would be released on April 15. This year, the NEET MDS examination will be conducted on April 19, in a single day and single session. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Closes on March 12, Know Eligibility Criteria, Benefits and Steps To Apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

The NEET MDS exam is a computer-based examination that comprises 240 Multiple-Choice Questions, each with four response options. Out of the four options, candidates have to select the correct, best or most appropriate answer provided in each question. It must be noted that there will be 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers whereas no marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2025 05:12 PM IST.