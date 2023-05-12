Bhubaneswar, May 12 (PTI) Odisha Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two state ministers resigned Friday evening in the wake of speculations that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is contemplating a reshuffle of his cabinet.

The two ministers of state who put in their papers are Samir Ranjan Dash (School and Mass Education) and Srikant Sahu (Labour).

Also Read | Amit Shah in Telangana Says ‘Countdown for K Chandrasekhar Rao-Led BRS Government Has Begun’.

After submitting his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker Rajanikanta Singh, Arukha said he has quit on personal grounds.

“I have performed my duty as Speaker with honesty and sincerity. I will continue to serve the people with similar commitment. I will accept whatever responsibility is given to me,” Arukha, a six-time MLA from Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district, said.

Also Read | Iran Releases 2 Imprisoned French Citizens, Paris Says.

Sources in the ruling BJD said Arukha may be inducted in the ministry when the reshuffle takes place.

Meanwhile, Sahu, who has been accused of harassing a woman BJD leader from Ganjam district, however, said he resigned to work for the organisation. “Allegations in public life is not new. I resigned because I will dedicate my time and energy for the party,” he said.

Dash said he has requested the BJD president to give him “more organisational work”.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)