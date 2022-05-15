New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre for not speaking up about the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee by terrorists, saying that speaking about a movie is more important for the government than speaking about the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits.

"It is more important for the Prime Minister to speak on a film than on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits. Terror is at its peak in Kashmir today due to the policies of BJP. Prime Minister, take the responsibility of security and try to bring peace," tweeted Rahul Gandhi today.

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in India.

Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday.

The killing of Rahul Bhat triggered street protest by the locals wherein tear gas was used to disperse the protesters. Following the protest, the J-K government constituted an SIT to probe the murder. (ANI)

Also Read | Aam Aadmi Party Forms Alliance With Kerala’s Twenty20 Party; Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘Now, Who Wants AAP To Form Government in Kerala?’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)