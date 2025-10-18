New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communications, has made significant progress in the mid-phase of the Special Campaign 5.0, which is being implemented across postal establishments throughout the country, a press release from Ministry of Communications said.

The campaign, which aims to institutionalise cleanliness, reduce pendency, and promote efficient record management, has received enthusiastic participation from postal circles, regional offices, postal divisions, sorting offices and post offices at all levels from Head Post Offices to Branch Post Offices.

Around 47,358 postal sites out of 1,25,000 have been covered under Swachhata activities, ensuring cleaner, better-organised, and more citizen-friendly environments.

Dak Chaupals are citizen-centric initiatives that ensure government services are brought to the doorsteps of citizens, covering the last mile and fostering effective service delivery through a commitment to community engagement. Around 4,952 DakChaupals have been conducted nationwide so far.

Around 32,249 physical files have been reviewed and 7,611 files have been weeded out or closed, thus improving office efficiency.

Over 57,961 pending public grievances and appeals have been resolved, strengthening the Department's commitment to responsive governance.

Approximately 13,049 sq. ft. of space has been freed up through record management/digitisation and removal of obsolete materials.

Sale of unserviceable items and scrap material has generated revenue amounting to Rs 32,48,216.

As part of the beautification drive, Post Offices across the country have adorned their premises with vibrant Wall Art depicting themes of cleanliness, postal heritage, and public awareness.

These creative displays have not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of office spaces but also served as effective tools to spread the message of Swachhata among citizens and staff alike.

In addition, Circles have taken a keen interest in creating decorative items from waste materials as part of "Best out of Waste", emphasising the importance of recycling and upcycling.

The second half of the campaign will focus on consolidating the gains made so far, ensuring long-term sustainability of cleanliness practices, and strengthening the culture of accountability and efficiency in the Department of Posts. (ANI)

