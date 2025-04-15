India News | Special Court Instructs Lokayukta Police to Continue Investigation in MUDA Scam

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): A Special Bengaluru Court has instructed the Lokayukta Police to continue the investigation and submit a final report. The judge also stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can file an objection petition.

The case has been adjourned until May 7. The court will decide on the 'B Report' after the Lokayukta submits the final report.

This comes after the Lokayukta officers reportedly submitted the 'B Report' in the investigation against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. The investigation into the other accused is still ongoing. The court has instructed the police to continue the investigation and submit a final report.

The Lokayukta Police have not completed the investigation yet, so the court has instructed them to continue it. The Lokayukta Police had requested permission to continue the investigation, which was granted by the Special Court for Public Representatives.

The Special Court for Public Representatives has stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can file an objection petition regarding the 'B Report'. The court also clarified that the ED can file a petition as an aggrieved person in the matter.

Earlier on April 8, a Special Court in Bengaluru on Tuesday heard a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging Lokayukta Police's 'B Report' in the MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) 'scam' case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

ED has argued that the Lokayukta Police has not taken into the account the details shared by the probe agency in 'B Report'. ED has also requested permission to submit 27 documents in support of its decision.

"The ED is an independent investigative agency and has the authority to question the Lokayukta report. The Supreme Court has stated that an accused involved in money laundering should not be let off easily," ED counsel argued, referring to previous Supreme Court judgements.

However, the judge said that the ED can't file a separate petition in the matter. (ANI)

