Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 27 (ANI): The administration of West Tripura, under the leadership of Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate and Collector of West Tripura, announced an exclusive initiative aimed at cracking down on smuggling and unlawful activities conducted by miscreants using commercial and personal vehicles on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Kumar highlighted the challenges faced in identifying these vehicles and outlined the steps being taken to address the issue.

"Many vehicles, especially pick-up trucks, lack number plates or have iron rods attached in front of them, making the plates invisible or difficult to read," Dr. Kumar explained. "In 60-70 percent of the raids I have conducted, the number plates of these public carrier vehicles are unintelligible even upon close inspection."

The use of these vehicles for illegal activities such as sand mining and wood theft has become a significant concern in Tripura.

Kumar emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "These vehicles are frequently used for illegal activities. I have requested the police and transport departments to identify and take strict action against these vehicles if found involved in any illegal activity."

Kumar expressed confidence in the ability of the police and transport departments to take stringent measures to address the issue, thereby ensuring road safety and maintaining law and order in the state. "I hope the police and transport departments will take stringent measures to address this issue and ensure road safety and law and order in the state," he said.

The special drive aims to bring about a significant reduction in vehicle-related illegal activities, enhancing the overall safety and security of the residents of Tripura. (ANI)

