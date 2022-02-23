The Special PMLA court send Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to (ED) Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Earlier in a day, Maharashtra Minority Development Minister and senior NCP leader was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Mumbai | Special PMLA court sends Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till 3rd March, in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case pic.twitter.com/jsKwV5ErdI — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

