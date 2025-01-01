New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) A special postal cover that pays tribute to the invaluable role of mules and muleteers, who have played a vital part in military operations over the centuries, has been issued, an Army official said on Wednesday.

The postal tribute commemorates the remarkable achievements of Animal Transport (Mountain Artillery) units, he said.

"As technological innovations such as drones, all-terrain vehicles, and robotic mules continue to shape the future of military logistics, the Animal Transport (Mountain Artillery) units, which have served in every theatre of operations, are now being disbanded from active service," he said.

The special day cover, released here by the Army Postal Service Corps, pays tribute to the "invaluable role of mules and muleteers (a person who drives mules), who have played a vital part in military operations over the centuries", the official said.

The occasion, which witnessed the final march of these iconic units into the annals of military history, was graced by several distinguished personalities, including Lt Gen VMB Krishnan, QMG (Quarter Master General); Lt Gen Preet Mohindera Singh, Directorate General of Supplies & Transport and Senior Colonel Commandant, the official said.

Besides, Maj Gen M K Khan, Additional Directorate General Army Postal Service, and senior officials of the Army Service Corps were also present on the occasion.

The Indian Army has an enduring history of utilising mules for transport in a wide range of military campaigns and operations.

The Army Service Corps (ASC), one of the oldest and largest logistical service within the Indian Army, has been at the forefront of this legacy for over 250 years. Initially, the Corps focused primarily on animal transport and, over time, expanded its responsibilities to encompass diverse logistics and supply functions, the Army official said.

The release of this special cover aims not only to honour the service of these units but also to preserve the understanding of the Indian Army's 'mounted heritage' for future generations. It serves as a poignant reminder of the unique contributions of mules and muleteers, which have been essential to the success of numerous military campaigns, the Army official added.

The special day cover release is a fitting tribute to the end of an era and the legacy that the Animal Transport (Mountain Artillery) units leave behind, marking their place in the rich tapestry of the Indian Army's history, he said.

