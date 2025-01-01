Surat, January 1: "Good touch, bad touch" is a vital concept taught to children to help them understand boundaries and identify inappropriate behaviour. In a disturbing incident in Surat's Salabatpura police station area, this knowledge played a crucial role in saving a seven-year-old girl from further harm. The girl, a Class 2 student, was allegedly abducted and sexually molested by the 18-year-old son of her tenant, who worked as a porter in the local textile market. The accused was arrested after the victim confided in her mother about the incident.

As per the Times of India report, the incident took place on December 20, when the accused abducted the victim, who was playing outside her home and took her to his room, where he allegedly molested her. However, the girl, who had received "good touch, bad touch" training in school, recognised the situation and began calling out for help. This led the man to flee the scene, but not before threatening to kill her if she reported the incident to anyone. Surat Shocker: Man Stabs Wife and Son to Death in Gujarat's Sarthana, Attacks Parents With Knife Before Slitting His Throat and Wrists.

The victim later confided in her mother about the terrifying experience. When asked about her distress, the girl explained that she had seen the man entering his room and had felt frightened, suspecting something was wrong. Upon further inquiry, she revealed the details of the abduction and the assault that occurred on December 20. Her mother, concerned and shocked by the revelation, immediately took action and reported the matter to the authorities. Surat Shocker: Man Misleads Police With Fake Black Magic Story, Admits to Chopping Off Own Fingers To Avoid Working at Relative’s Firm in Gujarat.

The police acted swiftly, launching an investigation into the matter. Following the victim's statement, the 18-year-old boy was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Acts, including charges related to abduction and molestation. The police have confirmed that the accused was taken into custody and will face legal proceedings for his actions.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

