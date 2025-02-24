New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A special session on usage of millets for a healthy lifestyle was organised on Monday for the troops and families of border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The event was addressed by Padma Shri awardee Khader Valli Dudekula, an independent scientist and pioneer on the subject of millets.

The event -- Use of Millets for a Healthy Lifestyle -- was organised by the wives' welfare association of the force named 'Sandiksha'.

Dr Dudekula emphasised the importance of incorporating millets into daily diets. He highlighted how millets not only enhance health but also help to prevent various lifestyle-related diseases, an SSB spokesperson said in a statement.

About 750 personnel and their families attended the event held here at an SSB camp while those from the field formations across the country joined the event via a video conferencing link, the spokesperson said.

The Union home ministry has directed the central armed police forces like SSB to include millets in their kitchens in a big way for the troops.

The SSB, an about 90,000 personnel strength force under the Union home ministry, is primarily tasked to guard unfenced Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain.

