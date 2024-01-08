Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Special Task Force arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on him from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday. More than two dozen cases were registered against the accused in various police stations of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police Ayush Aggarwal said "This criminal was involved in main role in a robbery incident that took place in Doiwala, Dehradun. Many efforts were made to arrest him but success was not achieved."

A reward of Rs 2 lakh was announced by the Police Headquarters, Uttarakhand for the arrest of this criminal. So far, about two dozen cases of robbery and attempt to murder have been registered against the arrested accused Parvez alias 'Baba'.

Along with Uttarakhand police, STF and police of other states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana were trying to arrest this criminal for a long time.

The Special Task Force was conducting raids at many places across the country to arrest the accused Parvez.

According to STF SSP Ayush Agarwal, "Parvez was identified as the mastermind behind a dacoity at Doiwala area in Uttarakhand's Dehradun."

"On October 15, 2022, at around noon, unidentified individuals entered the house of the plaintiff Sheeshpal Aggarwal, son of late Puranchand Aggarwal, resident of Gharat Road Gali, Police Station Doiwala, Dehradun and killed the plaintiff's family members using arms."

"The robbery was carried out by holding Sheeshpal hostage in his house. The dacoits looted a large amount of cash and jewelry kept at home", STF Senior Superintendent of Police Ayush Aggarwal added further. (ANI)

