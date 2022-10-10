Shreyas Iyer in action against South Africa in Ranchi ODI (Image: BCCI Twitter)

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): In wake of the India versus South Africa match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, special traffic arrangements have been made, said Delhi Traffic Police on Monday.

Commuters and visitors are kindly requested to follow the advisory for convenience.

Also Read | Over Eight Crore Content Creators in India but Only 1.5 Lakh Able To Earn; Most Make Just Rs 16,000 per Month: Report.

"In wake of the India vs South Africa match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11, 2022, special traffic arrangements will be in place. Commuters and visitors are kindly requested to follow the advisory for convenience," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)