Bengaluru, Sep 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the government will organise a special COVID-19 vaccination drive on September 17 across the state, with a target to administer 25 to 30 lakh doses that day.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 15,876 New COVID-19 Cases and 129 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, TPR Comes Down to 15.12%.

"We are organising a special vaccination drive on September 17 in all districts including Bengaluru. I have held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners of districts regarding this. Our aim is to administer maximum vaccines this month, so it has been decided to conduct such special drives," Bommai said.

Also Read | IBPS RRB Officer Scale II, III Admit Card 2021 Released At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with Deputy Commissioners and officers involved in COVID-19 management from all the districts, he said, Ministers will be joining the drive from their respective districts and that he will be in Kalaburagi that day.

"Our target is to administer 25 to 30 lakh doses that day. It is a big target, because till now the maximum we have given is 12 lakh doses. I have asked officials to have in place the necessary infrastructure and to involve the private sector too in this," he added.

The Chief Minister, in response to a question on demolition of an "illegally" constructed temple in Mysuru's Nanjangud, said all district administrations have been asked not to take any action hastily regarding demolition of such structures, and that he would give a detailed response on the issue in the assembly, as the legislature session is on.

"A show cause notice has been given to Tahsildar and DC regarding the demolition and why such an action was taken without consulting everyone. In the entire state no hasty action should be taken to demolish any temple. After thoroughly studying the Supreme Court order, we will issue specific directions," he said, adding that the matter will also be discussed in the next cabinet meet.

The recent demolition of illegal religious structures on public property in compliance with the court order, has drawn widespread criticism from various Hindu outfits, including Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Prathap Simha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)