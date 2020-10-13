Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Buddhi Sagar Pandey, a specially-abled man, who sells books at Sanjay Place in the Civil Lines area, is facing hardship due to COVID-19.

53-years-old Pandey heads out every day for his stall, which is around 12 kilometres from his home, where he sells religious books. He has been doing this for the past 28 years.

While talking to ANI, Pandey shared his ordeal.

"There has been no business. Surviving has become difficult as all my savings have exhausted. I sell only religious books. The electricity bill is huge and I am unable to pay my bills. There is a huge drop from the number of books that I used to sell before the COVID-19 pandemic," Pandey said.

Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh on Monday visited the stall and bought some books. He also appealed to the people to help Pandey.

"I want to appeal to everyone to promote it as part of vocal for local campaign. I contributed by buying books from him. The administration issues monthly pensions for disability. We will give a new cycle to him. We pray that his business is restored to normal soon," he said. (ANI)

