New Delhi, October 13: Describing cow dung as “anti-radiation”, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Monday unveiled a “chip” made of cow dung, he claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets significantly.

He said, "Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation. It's scientifically proven. This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll safeguard against diseases." The “chip”, named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala. Diwali 2020: 33 Crore Cow Dung ‘Diyas’ to Hit Market This Festive Season to Counter Chinese Lights, Says Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog.

According to an Indian Express report, while launching Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan, Kathiria unveiled other cow dung-based products like earthen lamps, candles, incense, paperweights, idols of gods and goddesses. He further said RKA aims to reach 11 crore families to light 33 crore diyas made of cow dung this Diwali.

