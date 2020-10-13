Vivo India will officially launch the V20 smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the smartphone on Flipkart revealing its key specifications & launch date. The phone was initially unveiled in Thailand last month alongside the Vivo V20 Pro. The Vivo V20 SE was launched in Malaysia under Vivo V20 series last month. As of now, there is no information on the India launch of V20 Pro & V20 SE models. Vivo V20 launch event will commence at 12 noon via Vivo India's official YouTube & other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the live online telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Vivo V20 With 44MP Selfie Camera Launching Tomorrow in India.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display carrying a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

Vivo V20 With 44MP Selfie Camera Launching Tomorrow in India (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. The Flipkart listing reveals that the Vivo V20 will sport a triple rear camera system comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP secondary lens & a 2MP monochrome sensor. Upfront, there will be a 44MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Vivo V20 Smartphone Teaser (Photo Credits: Flipkart )

The handset is likely to pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device could be offered in two shades - Sunset Melody & Midnight Jazz. Connectivity options might include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, USB OTG & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V20 is likely to be priced in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).