Barabanki (UP), May 1 (PTI) Two men were killed after being hit by a speeding car in the Deva area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Chinhat Road late on Sunday when 45-year-old Sharda Prasad Rawat and Shreeraj (35) were shopping from a roadside kiosk, they said.

Also Read | Padlock on Grave Photo: Viral Picture of Grave With Iron Grille Is From Hyderabad, Not Pakistan.

The car later hit two other vehicles before stopping.

The injured victims were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, the police said.

Also Read | Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Seven; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

The police have seized the car and are trying to trace the driver, who is absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)