Guwahati, Dec 17 (PTI) An elephant calf was killed after being hit by a train in Assam's Jorhat district on Friday, an official statement said.

The male calf, around six to seven months' old, got hit by New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express at Bhelaguri around 3.30 am while apparently trying to cross the tracks, it said.

It died on the spot, the statement further said.

The accident occurred at a distance of around three km from Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, the statement said.

Post-mortem and other formalities are being carried out, it added.

At least three more elephants were killed in the state by speeding trains in the state in December so far, including two in a single incident.

