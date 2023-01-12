New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): A SpiceJet flight's departure from Delhi airport was delayed after a call regarding the presence of a bomb inside the aircraft was received on Thursday evening, sending security agencies and airport authorities in the national capital into a tizzy.

The flight was bound to go to Pune and the call was received before take-off.

Also Read | Bombay High Court To Hear Actor Anushka Sharma's Plea Challenging Action Initiated by Sales Tax Department Against Her.

Delhi police officials, after an initial security drill, said that nothing serious was found on the flight.

"A call regarding a bomb in a Pune-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff," officials said.

Also Read | Alicia Silverstone Feeds Over 2000 Community Animals and Vegan Breakfasts to More Than 2000 Youngsters at Mumbai's Municipal Schools.

Delhi Police officials said that the flight are being checked at Delhi Airport and the CISF and Police are on alert.

"So far nothing suspicious has been found but a security drill will be followed as per SOP," the police said.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)