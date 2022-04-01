New Delhi, April 1: SpiceJet on Friday said it will start a daily flight on the route between Delhi and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand from April 8. "The airline's Q400 aircraft will be deployed on this route," it said in a statement.

The flight will leave Delhi at 12.15 pm and arrive at Pantnagar at 1.15 pm, it added. SpiceJet Plane Collides With Electric Pole at Delhi Airport; Probe Launched.

The return flight will depart Pantnagar at 1.45 pm and reach Delhi at 2.45 pm, the airline said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)