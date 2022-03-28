New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): A SpiceJet flight on Monday collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport during pushback when the aircraft was being moved from the passenger terminal to the runway.

During the incident, the passengers were on board and the airline company replaced the aircraft.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

