Panaji, Apr 21 (PTI) The three-day 'Spirit of Goa' festival organised by the state's tourism department started at Colva beach on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | Satya Pal Malik Summoned by CBI: Arvind Kejriwal Praises Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Says 'You've Shown Great Courage in Times of Fear'.

The festival, which will showcase a variety of products, cuisines, beverages like feni and urak and handicrafts from coconuts and cashew fruits, was inaugurated in the presence of Union Minister Shripad Naik and state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte, he said.

Also Read | Pret A Manger in India: UK Sandwich and Coffee Chain Opens Outlet in Mumbai’s BKC.

"The festival is returning to Colva beach after a decade. Some people were insinuating that the state government was creating disparity between north and south Goa. The state government is giving equal importance to both districts. We have started nautical tourism in Vasco (in south Goa)," Khaunte said.

The aim is to create proper tourism verticals promoting wellness, heritage and spirituality, the minister added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)