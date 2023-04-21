Mumbai, April 21: UK's much-loved sandwich and coffee chain Pret A Manger made its debut in India on Friday. The international company opened its first store in Bandra's Maker Maxity in Mumbai under a master franchise partnership with Reliance Brands.

The launch of Pret A Manger's Indian store comes a few days after US technology giant Apple launched its first two stores in the country. The inaugural saw the presence of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Speaking to the media stationed outside the store, Sara expressed her love for coffee. "Coffee is my favourite thing ever. I love coffee...I have visited the Pret store in London several times with my father and now I am excited that the chain has come to India," she said. Apple Saket Store Opening in Delhi: Tim Cook Inaugurates Apple's Second Store in India, Meets With Customers (See Pics and Video).

The Mumbai shop is a recreation of Pret's iconic London shops with a large dining space spread across 2,567 sq ft. Take a look at the Pret A Manger store in Mumbai Darshan Mehta, Managing Director, Reliance Brands, shared excitement on collaboration with the UK brand. "Freshness of ingredients, authenticity of recipes, and a curiosity in processes defines the new Indian consumer. Our partnership with Pret A Manger aims to tap into this curiosity with an offering that we can proudly say -- ensures traceability of coffee beans as much as a zero additive approach to food," Mehta said. Apple Store in India: Excitement Builds Around Opening of First Retail Store in Mumbai (See Pic and Video).

Started in 1986 in London, Pret A Manger now operates around 550 shops in countries, including the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore and Germany. The chain offers coffee, sandwiches, salads and wraps freshly made each day. The 39-year-old British sandwich shop franchise chain which translates from French to 'ready-to-eat' will open a second outlet at Mumbai's Lower Parel's Palladium Mall in the coming weeks and NCR will get its first outlet at DLF Cyberhub in May.

