New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha MP and ambassador Pavan Varma said here on Saturday there are some "new spokespersons" of Hindutva who don't understand it and are taking it back in a direction where there's no margin for change and progress.

Varma, along with author Akshaya Mukul and journalist Rahul Dev, was speaking at Sahitya Aaj Tak on the topic of "Hindu Sabhyata: Pehchan aur Prateek Ke Sawal".

"It is unfortunate that the spokespersons of Hindutva are taking the Sanatan Dharma in a direction where there's no margin for change. Where women are treated badly. Instead of change, they are taking it to a place where such mistakes, such injustices and immorality are given recognition," Varma, a former ambassador to Bhutan, said.

He added that they don't allow anyone to question them lest their own faith is questioned.

The former Rajya Sabha MP said that there is also a geographical dimension to this debate as one in north India will have a different definition of Snatan Dharma while those in the south don't accept a Sanatan Dharma that does not recognise the rights of backward castes and Dalits.

"I believe South India has a much older heritage of Sanatan Dharma and if there's a dialogue happening in Tamil Nadu that a Sanatan Dharm that accepts injustice towards dalit and downtrodden has no place there.

"So those who consider themselves spokespersons say that we are against anatan dharm. In fact Hindu religion always had margin for change and transformation that is the definition of Sanatan," the 71-year-old said.

Varma added that in today's context it's important to understand our culture and our religion that has the capacity to accept all.

The three-day Sahitya Aaj Tak saw sessions on a wide range of topics, including cinema, history, politics, music and literature by the likes of writer Neelesh Misra, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, singer Shilpa Rao, author Shailja Pathak, singers Badshah, Rekha and Vishal Bhardwaj.

The event will come to an end on November 24.

