Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 19 (PTI) A spurious foreign liquor manufacturing unit was unearthed in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday and eight people were arrested in this connection, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of policemen conducted a search operation at Kamalabari Street here and recovered a huge quantity of materials used for making adulterated liquor.

At least eight people, allegedly involved in manufacturing of spurious India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) at the unit, were apprehended, and two others managed to escape from the spot, an officer said.

The raid was conducted by the Aska Police Station in association with the Bada Bazar Police, he said.

Huge quantities of adulterated foreign liquor, spirit, colour, tomato paste, syringe, stickers of different brands, plastic jars, weight machine among others were seized from the spot, Aska Police Station inspector in-charge PK Sahoo said.

The samples of the seized liquor will be sent to a forensic laboratory for tests, he said.

The excise department personnel had on Monday unearthed another illegal foreign liquor manufacturing unit from a jungle near Raipalli village in Bhanjanagar block in the district.

More than 232 litres of spurious alcohol and manufacturing materials were seized, and a person was arrested.

