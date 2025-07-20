Dharmasthala (Karnataka), July 20 (PTI) 'Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala', a renowned religious body in Dharmasthala in Karnataka, expressed its support on Sunday for the SIT investigation into the case relating to the allegation of crime against women and burial of several unidentified bodies in the famous pilgrimage centre.

The case, registered by the Dharmasthala police station, has triggered an uproar across the country.

In response to growing public concern and demands for clarity, the Karnataka government has handed over the investigation to an SIT led by senior IPS officers.

K Parshwanath Jain, spokesperson for 'Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala', emphasised that truth and belief form the cornerstone of social trust.

"It is our sincere hope and earnest demand that the SIT conducts the highest level of investigation and brings the true facts to light," he stated in the first official statement from 'Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala'.

While the SIT begins its probe into the serious allegations, including mass graves and crimes against women in Dharmasthala, the 'Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala' have distanced themselves from the controversy and expressed confidence in due process.

The government and police have so far refrained from making any conclusions as the investigation remains in preliminary stage.

