New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Sri Lanka occupies a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday after meeting the Island nation's High Commissioner-designate Milinda Moragoda.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said ways to further strengthen close ties between the two countries were discussed in the meeting.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla extended a warm welcome to High Commissioner-desig. of Sri Lanka H.E. @MilindaMoragoda. Good discussion on ways to further strengthen our close ties with Sri Lanka, which occupies a central place in India's #NeighbourhoodFirst policy," Bagchi tweeted.

