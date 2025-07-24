Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) As part of ongoing efforts to foster robust defence ties between India and Sri Lanka, a delegation comprising 24 members from the Sri Lankan Army School of Logistics visited Mumbai during a foreign study tour.

The delegation was led by a Brigadier and included 21 Officers along with two foreign student officers from the armed forces of Bangladesh and Zambia, an official release said.

During the three-day visit, which began on July 22, the delegation engaged with key Indian military establishments including Headquarters Western Naval Command, Headquarters Maharashtra Gujarat and Goa Area, the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai and Indian Oil Corporation.

The visit marked another step forward in strengthening India-Sri Lanka defence cooperation with focus on enhancing military logistics collaboration, the release said.

It enabled the exchange of best practices, promoted interoperability and provided the delegation with valuable insights into the Indian armed forces logistics systems and operational frameworks.

The engagement reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to regional security, mutual capacity building, and long-term strategic partnership, the release said.

