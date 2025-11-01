AndhraSri Sathya Sai (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the victims who lost their lives in the Srikakulam stampede incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga.

Naidu observed a moment of silence for the stampede victims, along with the people gathered at Praja Vedika, after which he expressed deep anguish over the tragedy. He stated that the incident that occurred at Kashibugga was extremely painful.

Speaking at an event in Peddannavaripalli of Sri Sathya Sai district, the CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and expressed his profound sorrow over the tragedy.

Naidu said that during the recent cyclone, due to proper pre-planning, the government was able to prevent major loss of lives, but it was deeply distressing that so many people lost their lives in the stampede.

He remarked that it was unfortunate that the tragedy occurred in a temple built by a private individual.

The CM stated that if the police had been informed in advance, they could have controlled the crowd through proper queue arrangements. He added that while the government is making every effort to protect the lives of people, such incidents occur due to the irresponsible actions of some private individuals.

The Chief Minister announced that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident and confirmed that they were being taken into custody immediately.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday offered condolences to the families of at least nine people, including a child, who lost their lives in the Srikakulam stampede incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga.

"It is extremely tragic that 9 devotees lost their lives in a stampede that occurred due to thousands of devotees thronging for darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Palasa-Kasibugga town, Srikakulam district, on the occasion of Ekadashi. The fact that a child was also among them has deeply shaken us," Kalyan, Janasena Party founder, posted on X.

Assuring support to the next of kin of the deceased, Kalyan requested the administration to work towards crowd control at temples across Andhra Pradesh to prevent similar mishaps in the future.

"The government will take all possible measures to ensure that the injured in this incident receive the best treatment. I hope they recover quickly. Expressing profound condolences to the families of the deceased, I assure them that the government will extend all kinds of support to them. I request the administrative machinery to regulate the crowds of devotees at temples across the state during spiritually significant days and ensure that no such accidents occur," the Deputy CM said.

The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The entire area is in deep sorrow following the tragedy.

State Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu expressed deep shock over the tragedy at the Venkateswara Swamy temple and expressed his condolences to the affected families and directed officials to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured. (ANI)

